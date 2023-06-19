T20 Blast: Somerset strengthen grip on South Group after dominant victory over Essex

Somerset opener Will Smeed hit five sixes against Essex at Chelmsford

Vitality Blast, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford: Essex Eagles 186 (19.2 overs): Das 72, Walter 51; Henry 3-24, Brooks 2-26 Somerset 187-3 (16.3 overs): Banton 42, Abell 40*, Smeed 36; Sams 2-22 Somerset won by seven wickets Scorecard I Group table

Somerset strengthened their grip on the T20 Blast’s South Group with a dominant win at Essex.

Robin Das (72) and Paul Walter (51) shared 94 for Essex’s fourth wicket but the hosts were dismissed for 186.

The visitors bludgeoned 16 sixes to cruise home by seven wickets thanks to Tom Banton (42), Tom Abell (42*) and Will Smeed (36).

Somerset have a six-point cushion with four group games remaining while Essex remain third, now two points back.

After winning the toss, Somerset made a lightning start with 39-year-old Jack Brooks and Matt Henry sharing three wickets in the opening 16 balls to reduce Essex to 15-3.

Walter and Das steadied the ship to reach 52-3 at the end of the…