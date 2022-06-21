T20 Blast: Surrey beat Somerset in final-ball thriller as Gloucestershire, Glamorgan, Leics & Derbyshire additionally win

Will Jacks’ 66 not out off 58 balls helped Surrey maintain their unbeaten record

Unbeaten Surrey were given an almighty scare as they just scraped home off the final ball to win the battle of South Group’s top two against Somerset.

Despite Peter Siddle’s three wickets in the last over at The Oval, Conor McKerr came in to smash his first ball for four as Surrey won by three wickets.

Leicestershire and Derbyshire were both victorious in North Group.

There were also wins in South Group for two of the main top-four contenders, Gloucestershire and Glamorgan.

Gloucestershire beat hapless T20 holders Kent at Canterbury, while Glamorgan also gave their hopes of qualifying a big boost as they hammered Middlesex by eight wickets in Cardiff.

Openers David Lloyd and Sam Northeast shared a Glamorgan T20 record stand of 150 as their side coasted home with 34 balls to spare.

Surrey’s ninth win in 10 games officially ensured qualification for the last eight of this year’s Blast, while Gloucestershire…