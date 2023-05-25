T20 Blast: Surrey brush apart Middlesex in opening South Group sport

Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran only returned from his stint with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Sunday

Vitality Blast, Lord’s Surrey 199-6 (20 overs): S Curran 68, T Curran 50; Helm 3-38 Middlesex 126 (15.1 overs): Holden 43; Jacks 3-17, Atkinson 3-20 Surrey won by 73 runs Scorecard

Surrey brushed aside London rivals Middlesex in their T20 Blast South Group opener at Lord’s despite missing opener Jason Roy through injury.

Sam Curran (68) and brother Tom put on 118 for the third wicket as the visitors posted 199-6, with three late Tom Helm wickets restricting the score.

Middlesex initially kept up with the required rate, but lost wickets regularly and then slipped to 98-6.

Spinner Will Jacks picked up 3-17 as Surrey won by 73 runs inside 16 overs.

Sam Curran, returning from the Indian Premier League to captain Surrey, won the toss and decided to bat as they looked for a seventh straight T20 Blast win against Middlesex.

They were forced into a last-minute change as hours after the news…