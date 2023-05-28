T20 Blast: Tom Alsop steers Sussex Sharks to thrilling win towards Surrey

Tom Alsop’s fifth career T20 fifty took Sussex to a first win of the season

Vitality Blast, Kia Oval Surrey 148 (19.3 overs): Narine 29; Bopara 3-18, Mills 2-23 Sussex Sharks 149-5 (19.5 overs): Alsop 51*, Burgess 48; Narine 2-18 Sussex won by five wickets Scorecard

Sussex Sharks ended Surrey’s unbeaten start to the T20 Blast campaign with a thrilling five-wicket win at the Oval.

Ravi Bopara (3-18) and Tymal Mills (2-23) led a superb Sussex display in the field to bowl out the hosts for 148, three balls shy of their allocation.

Sharks also struggled on a used pitch as Sunil Narine (2-18) reduced the visitors to 56-4 after 10 overs.

But a 77-run stand from Tom Alsop (51 not out) and Michael Burgess (48) took Sussex home with a ball to spare.

Needing 10 off the last over, Alsop brought up his fifty from 41 balls off Tom Lawes’ fourth delivery to tie the scores, before taking the winning single off the penultimate ball to earn Sharks’ first Blast win of the season.

Surrey rested Sean Abbott, two…