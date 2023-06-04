T20 Blast: Worcestershire Rapids undergo first loss however Somerset’s excellent begin continues

Somerset are the only side still with a 100% record across the two T20 Blast groups

Somerset continued their perfect start in the T20 Blast with an 11-run win over Essex but Worcestershire suffered a first loss against Northamptonshire.

Yorkshire overcame Derbyshire Falcons by seven wickets and Notts Outlaws saw off Lancashire Lightning.

Leicestershire Foxes recorded a first win, beating Durham by seven wickets.

Elsewhere in the South Group, Surrey completed a final-ball victory over Kent Spitfires and there were wins for Gloucestershire and Glamorgan.

Gloucestershire inflicted a sixth consecutive defeat on Middlesex, with Ollie Price producing a telling performance with both bat and ball in their seven-wicket win, as Sue Redfern made history by becoming the first woman to stand as an on-field umpire in the competition.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan won at Sussex by 32 runs to register their fourth win in five games and inflict a second successive defeat on the Sharks.

Zaib inspires Steelbacks to…