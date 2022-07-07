T20 Blast: Yorkshire Vikings edge out Surrey in Oval thriller to achieve Finals Day

Jordan Thompson’s superb final over denied Surrey a place at Finals Day for the eighth time

Vitality Blast quarter-final, Kia Oval Yorkshire 160-5 (20 overs): Kohler-Cadmore 62, Fraine 32*, Willey 30; Atkinson 2-28 Surrey 159-7 (20 overs): Overton 40, T Curran 36, Evans 35*; Willey 2-26, Khan 2-29 Yorkshire beat Surrey by one run Match scorecard

Jordan Thompson bowled a superb final over as Yorkshire beat Surrey by one run to reach Finals Day in a thrilling quarter-final at The Oval.

Jamie Overton’s 40 in 21 balls left only 13 needed from 12 balls but first Matt Revis and then Thompson held their nerve to send Yorkshire to Edgbaston.

Surrey were struggling in pursuit of 160-5 but Overton and Laurie Evans (35 not out) shared a stand of 67.

Overton was run out with five needed from the last and they ended on 159-7.

It was a fitting conclusion for the very first T20 match between two of county cricket’s biggest teams, which was shorn of a host of players away with England ahead of their T20…