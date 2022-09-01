T20 World Cup 2022: Australia title Tim David in 15-man squad for title defence

Tim David has been playing for Southern Brave in this summer’s Hundred competition

Australia have named Singapore-born batter Tim David in their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup this autumn.

The 26-year-old has played 14 T20 internationals for Singapore but was raised in Western Australia.

After impressing in franchise leagues around the world, David will now switch allegiances ahead of the tournament.

Australia have named a 15-man squad as they aim to defend the title they won in Dubai in 2021 on home soil.

Australia’s chair of selectors George Bailey said: “This is a similar squad to the one which became the first Australian men’s team to win a T20 World Cup.

“Tim (David) continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad. He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket.”

Pat Cummins is back after missing one-day international…