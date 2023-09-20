T20 World Cup 2024: New York, Dallas and Florida confirmed as host venues

The USA, guaranteed to qualify for the World Cup, lost all four qualifiers against Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, West Indies and Nepal, in June

Dallas, Florida and New York have been named as venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024 when USA hosts the event for the first time.

The tournament, to be co-hosted by West Indies, will be the biggest in history, with 20 teams competing.

A 34,000-seat modular stadium will be built at Eisenhower Park in Nassau County, New York, subject to a permit.

Existing venues at Grand Prairie, Dallas, and Broward County in Florida will be increased in size.

The ICC Board awarded the hosting of the event to the West Indies and the USA in November 2021.

“The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market,” International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive Geoff Allardice said.

“We explored a number of potential venue options in the country and we were…