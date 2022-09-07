T20 World Cup: Alex Hales will get first England call-up since 2019 as Jonny Bairstow alternative

Alex Hales has been called up by England for the first time since 2019 as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow in their Twenty20 World Cup squad.

The 33-year-old has not played for England since being dropped from the 50-over World Cup squad in March 2019 because of an “off-field incident”.

Hales was suspended after failing a test for recreational drug use.

Bairstow, 32, was ruled out last week after suffering a possible broken left leg while playing golf.

As well as replacing Bairstow in the T20 World Cup squad, Hales has been added to the T20 squad for September’s tour of Pakistan.

Speaking in February 2020, then-England captain Eoin Morgan said “there was a breakdown in trust between Hales and the team” and “a considerable amount of time was needed to regain that trust”.

He had previously been suspended over his part in an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017, which saw England team-mate Ben Stokes charged with but later cleared of affray.

In November last year, he…