T20 World Cup: Australia beat Afghanistan however fail to spice up run-rate

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 1, Adelaide Australia 168-8 (20 overs): Maxwell 54* (32), Marsh 45 (30); Naveen 2-20 Afghanistan 164-7 (20 overs): Rashid 48* (23), Gulbadin 39 (23), Gurbaz 30 (17) Australia won by four runs Scorecard . Tables .

Australia beat Afghanistan by four runs in the Men’s T20 World Cup but failed to achieve the net run-rate swing required to further boost their chances.

It means if England beat Sri Lanka by any margin on Saturday, they will progress at the hosts’ expense.

If Sri Lanka win, Australia will join New Zealand in progressing from Group 1 to the last four.

Australia needed a big victory in Adelaide to pile the pressure on England but could not break free with the bat as they were restricted to 168-8, meaning they had to keep Afghanistan below 119 to have a chance of pipping England on net run-rate.

In the end Australia, without injured captain Aaron Finch or the curiously dropped Mitchell Starc, were almost beaten, which would have ended their hopes entirely.