T20 World Cup: Balbirnie says Eire’s West Indies win ‘our greatest’ day in T20

Captain Andrew Balbirnie hailed Ireland’s nine-wicket T20 World Cup win over two-time champions West Indies as the team’s greatest day in the format.

The dominant win as Gareth Delany and Paul Stirling starred secured the Irish a place in the T20 World Cup second stage for the first time since 2009.

“It was pretty complete, all our bowlers were really good,” he said.

“We fielded brilliantly and Lorcan [Tucker] and Stirlo finishing it off the way they did with such ease.”

Despite securing some big one-day scalps over the last 15 years, Ireland had struggled in the shorter format with the team bowing out in hugely disappointing fashion at the opening stage of last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman after a surprise defeat by Namibia.

However, the Ireland team appear to have been rejuvenated by the arrival of new coach Heinrich Malan who has encouraged his charges to play a more attacking brand of cricket.

“Last year there was that disappointment but I’m not sure we…