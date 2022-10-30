T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in dramatic ending

Bangladesh were heavily beaten by South Africa in their previous game

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Brisbane Bangladesh 150-7 (20 overs): Shanto 71 (55); Muzarabani 2-13, Ngarava 2-24 Zimbabwe 147-8 (20 overs): Williams 64 (42); Taskin 3-19 Bangladesh win by three runs Scorecard . Tables

Bangladesh survived an remarkable finale to beat Zimbabwe by three runs in an exciting Men’s T20 World Cup game in Brisbane.

Needing five from the final ball to successfully chase 151, number 10 Blessing Muzarabani was stumped.

But replays showed Tigers wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had taken the ball in front of the wicket, meaning the delivery was a no-ball and the players – many of whom had shaken hands and left the field – were called back.

Only four runs were now needed, and the final ball a free hit, but Muzarabani failed to connect with spinner Mosaddek Hossain’s delivery, meaning Bangladesh were able to celebrate for a second time.

The win gives Bangladesh, who had reduced Zimbabwe to 35-4 before Sean…