T20 World Cup: Bangladesh bowlers impress to safe victory over Netherlands

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Hobart Bangladesh 144-8 (20 overs): Afif 38 (27); Van Meekeren 2-21 Netherlands 135 (20 overs): Ackermann 62 (48); Taskin 4-25 Bangladesh won by nine runs Scorecard . Tables

An inspired performance in the field led Bangladesh to a nine-run victory over the Netherlands in their Super 12s opener in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Defending 144, Tigers fast bowler Taskin Ahmed took two wickets with the first two balls of Netherlands’ chase.

Consecutive run outs in the fourth over then had the Dutch reeling at 15-4 and they were unable to recover.

Colin Ackermann scored 62 from 48 balls but they were bowled out for 135, Taskin claiming an impressive 4-25.

It was Bangladesh’s first win in the main stage of a T20 World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 2007.

After being put in to bat, the Tigers slipped from 43-0 to 76-5,…