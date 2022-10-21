T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes says boundary sponges ought to be smaller after Reece Topley damage

The T20 World Cup is being played in Australia

Venue: Perth Stadium Date: Saturday 22 October Time: 12:00 BST

The size of cricket’s boundary sponges is “stupid” and “should be looked at” following England bowler Reece Topley’s serious ankle injury, says Ben Stokes.

“It’s stupid,” Stokes said. “It’s taken one of our players to be ruled out of the World Cup [to make people notice].”

“I’m pretty sure it’s something they can look at but everybody [advertisers] want to get their names on somewhere.”

The sponges mark the boundary edge and carry sponsor logos, the ones being used at the T20 World Cup are around 20cm in height and width, a similar size to those used around the world.

All-rounder and Test captain Stokes added: “You look at player safety and the fact he’s stood on it and it’s ruptured ligaments and now he’s out of the…