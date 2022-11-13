T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes the ‘final competitor’ – Jos Buttler

Captain Jos Buttler hailed Ben Stokes as the “ultimate competitor” after the all-rounder took England to T20 World Cup glory in Melbourne.

Stokes’ 52 not out led England to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan.

It comes after his match-winning heroics in the 2019 50-over World Cup final and the Headingley Ashes Test in the same year.

“He always stands up in the biggest moments,” said Buttler. “I’m so proud he’s stood up and done it again.”

England restricted Pakistan to 137-8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, before recovering from 45-3 to chase the target with an over to spare.

Stokes, whose place in the side was questioned at the beginning of the tournament, followed a match-winning innings in a must-win group game against Sri Lanka with his first T20 international half-century in the final.

“He is the ultimate competitor in anything he does,” Buttler told Test Match Special. “He has a lot of experience now and he can take a lot on his shoulders.”

For 31-year-old Stokes, this latest…