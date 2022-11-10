T20 World Cup: Channel 4 to indicate England v Pakistan remaining

Sunday’s final is a repeat of the famous 1992 50-over World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 13 November Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

The Men’s T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan on Sunday will be shown live on Channel 4.

Sky has agreed a deal with its fellow broadcaster to make the match available on free-to-air television, with Channel 4 showing Sky Sports’ coverage.

England reached the final by beating India by 10 wickets on Thursday, while Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in Wednesday’s semi-final.

Both sides are attempting to win their second Men’s T20 world title.

The match, which starts at 08:00 GMT, is also a repeat of the 1992 50-over World Cup final at the same venue, the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which…