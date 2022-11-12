T20 World Cup closing: England and Pakistan to satisfy as Jos Buttler permits himself to dream

Both Pakistan and England are aiming to win their second T20 world titles

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 13 November Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

England captain Jos Buttler says he has been dreaming about lifting the Men’s T20 World Cup trophy before Sunday’s final against Pakistan in Melbourne.

The sides meet at 08:00 GMT on Sunday with England bidding to unite the global 50 and 20-over titles.

Eoin Morgan led England to their victory in 2019 before retiring in June, with this tournament Buttler’s first global event since taking over.

“It really links back to what you were like as a kid,” said Buttler.

“The kind of things you would be doing in the garden with your brother and sister, pretending to lift a trophy.

“I’ve certainly had a few dreams about that kind of thing.

“Now to be…