T20 World Cup closing: Pakistan v England 1992 – the second a rustic fell in love with cricket

1992 mein bhi yehi hua tha.

That’s Urdu for ‘This also happened in 1992’.

The phrase started circulating among Pakistan fans on Twitter last month as a bit of humour, a coping mechanism in the aftermath of two heart-breaking defeats to start the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan also began their ultimately successful 50-over World Cup campaign in 1992 with two consecutive defeats before a remarkable run to the final to face England.

Sound familiar?

As this year’s tournament in Australia has unfolded, the list of uncanny similarities between Pakistan’s performances in 1992 and 2022 has continued to grow.

Pakistan lost their opening match of both tournaments at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They lost to India in the group stage before winning three consecutive matches. They would go on to qualify for the semi-finals on the last day of fixtures by a solitary point.

As if that wasn’t enough to sense something was in the air, Pakistan faced New Zealand in the semi-finals on Wednesday, lost the…