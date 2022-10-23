T20 World Cup: Cricket ‘owes’ South Africa in ‘essential moments’

South Africa were eliminated from last year’s T20 World Cup on net run-rate

Cricket “probably owes” South Africa at crucial moments as the side look to finally lift a major international trophy at the T20 World Cup in Australia, says batter Pieter Malan.

Malan believes the country can now break the barrier of nine appearances – for both the men and women – at the semi-final stages of T20 and 50-over tournaments.

“In a T20 tournament, there are so many things you need to go your way in crucial moments,” the 33-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

“I feel like the game of cricket probably owes South Africa a few of those, so hopefully it comes right in this tournament.

“South Africa is too good a side not to have won a big trophy so hopefully that happens pretty soon.”

South Africa’s most galling semi-final exit came at the 1999 Cricket World Cup, when a final-over run-out meant they tied with Australia and were eliminated on head-to-head record.

The Proteas missed out on a T20 World Cup…