T20 World Cup: Eire beat West Indies to advance in Hobart

Ireland have not reached the second phase of a T20 World Cup since 2009

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group B, Hobart West Indies 146-5 (20 overs): King 62* (48), Delany 3-16 Ireland 150-1 (17.3 overs): Stirling 66* (48), Tucker 45* (35) Ireland won by nine wickets Scorecard . Table

Brilliant Ireland advanced in the T20 World Cup by dumping out two-time champions West Indies with a nine-wicket victory in Hobart.

In a winner-take-all final match of the group stage, Ireland coasted a pursuit of 147 with 15 balls to spare.

Paul Stirling added a whirlwind 73 with captain Andy Balbirnie for the first wicket and ended on 66 not out.

A superb bowling display restricted West Indies to 146-5, with leg-spinner Gareth Delany picking up 3-16.

How much this result can be classed as a shock is debatable – West Indies are far from the force that won the title in 2012 and 2016 and lost to Scotland in their opening match on Monday, while Ireland are a Test nation in their own right.

But it is still another famous…