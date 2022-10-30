T20 World Cup: Eire bowler Hand on his celebration after Stokes dismissal

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie says he thought Hand was “going to run into the stands” as he celebrated dismissing Ben Stokes in Wednesday’s win over England

Ireland bowler Fionn Hand says his celebration after dismissing Ben Stokes in the T20 World Cup win over England was “one of those moments when you just go with your feeling and emotions”.

Playing in his first match at the tournament, Hand produced a stunning delivery to shatter Stokes’ stumps.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said afterward that he thought Hand, 24, was going to run into the stands.

“The celebration, yeah, I’ve been told I ran a mile,” said Dubliner Hand.

“My first ball – which was a wide down legside – actually gave me confidence with the movement and swing that it had on it.

“The second ball was something I had only dreamed of bowling. Ben Stokes is obviously a world-class batter and major threat, so to get one through him early on was brilliant.

“After an unbelievable start by Josh [Little] taking two top…