T20 World Cup: Eire eager to maneuver on from beautiful England win

Ireland’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals are still alive with three Group 1 games remaining

Ireland have moved past their famous T20 World Cup win over England and turned their attentions to finding further success in the competition, says assistant coach Gary Wilson.

Afghanistan await a buoyant Ireland on Friday, just two days on from their stunning five-run win over the much-fancied English.

“We are very focused on the rest of the competition now,” Wilson said on Thursday.

“Yesterday’s gone.”

Having lost their opening Super 12 fixture against Sri Lanka, a second defeat would have effectively ended Ireland’s hopes of advancing to the semi-finals.

However the inspired victory dragged them back into contention and struck a considerable blow to the hopes of…