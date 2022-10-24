T20 World Cup: Eire have ‘nothing to concern’ in Tremendous 12s encounter with England

Ireland have “nothing to fear” when they take on England at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday – according to a player who represented both countries.

Former fast bowler Boyd Rankin believes Ireland can win their second Super 12s match.

Ireland go into the game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground having lost heavily in their second-stage opener to Sri Lanka.

“Any Ireland against England fixture is special,” Rankin said.

“I think it’s that connection of being so close to one another, old rivals, and there’s obviously a whole history between the two countries.

“It’s a special fixture to be a part of, and hopefully we [Ireland] can put up a good show. They’re playing good T20I cricket right now, but we’ve shown in the past that we can beat them and there’s no reason why we can’t do so again this week.

“Perhaps not our younger players, but a few guys in our squad will have come up against these guys in county cricket quite regularly. There should be nothing to fear.”

While they played a…