T20 World Cup: Eire skipper Andrew Balbirnie hails ’emotional’ win over England

Ireland captain and player of the match Andrew Balbirnie hailed his side’s T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne as “amazing and emotional”.

His 62 runs helped Ireland post 157 and superb bowling saw them win by five on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method with England 105-5 when rain stopped play.

The win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground adds to the famous global Irish victories over the past 15 years.

“To do this at one of the most amazing grounds is special,” said Balbirnie.

“We’ve never played a game of cricket here. To come here and play the tournament favourites, with so many big names, and put on a show in front of friends and family and so many people around the world is very satisfying.”

The Irish men’s series of big wins started at the 2007 World Cup when they shocked Pakistan at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Four years later, Kevin O’Brien’s fastest World Cup century saw the Irish complete a stunning run chase as they overcame England in Bengaluru, India.

Big wins since then have…