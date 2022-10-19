T20 World Cup: Eire stun Scotland with Hobart comeback

Curtis Campher blasted 72 not out from only 32 balls

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Group B Scotland 176-5 (20 overs): Jones 86 (55); Campher 2-9 Ireland 180-4 (19 overs): Campher 72* (32), Dockrell 39* (27) Ireland won by six wickets Scorecard . Table

Ireland kept alive their hopes of progressing at the Men’s T20 World Cup with a stunning comeback to beat Scotland by six wickets in Hobart.

After the Scots were lifted to 176-5 by 86 from Michael Jones, Ireland struggled to 61-4 in the 10th over.

But Curtis Campher and George Dockrell shared a blistering stand of 119 to get Ireland home with an over to spare.

The result means both teams will have a chance of reaching the main draw in Friday’s final first-round games.

Regardless of the result between Zimbabwe and West Indies later on Wednesday, Scotland and Ireland will have a shot at progressing if they can beat Zimbabwe and the Windies respectively.

All-round Campher keeps Ireland alive

Ireland were second-best for much of the day in Hobart and were…