T20 World Cup: Eire v Afghanistan deserted with out a ball bowled after rain

The Men’s T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Both sides are awarded a point, moving Ireland, who stunned England in their last match, up to second in Group 1, while Afghanistan remain bottom.

England’s crucial match with Australia later on Friday is also in doubt.

Play is scheduled to start at 09:00 BST at the MCG but more rain is forecast.

Ireland next face holders and hosts Australia in Brisbane at 08:00 GMT on Monday.

“It’s very disappointing, we’d played good cricket and were looking forward to this but can’t do much about the weather,” said Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie.

“It’ll be like a different country up in Brisbane. We want to push the champions.”

Balbirnie said that he doubts England-Australia will go ahead, adding: “It’s so wet out…