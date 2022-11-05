T20 World Cup: England attain semi-finals with nervy win over Sri Lanka

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground Sri Lanka 141-8 (20 overs): Nissanka 67 (45); Wood 3-26 England 144-6 (19.4 overs): Hales 47 (30), Stokes 42* (36) England won by four wickets Scorecard . Tables

England survived a scare to reach the semi-finals of Men’s T20 World Cup with a nerve-jangling four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Sydney.

Chasing 142 in the win-or-bust match, England were cruising at 75-0 in the eighth over before a collapse of 5-54 put them in peril.

They needed 13 from 12 balls with four wickets left but Ben Stokes’ calm 42 not out took England to victory with two balls to spare at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It sets up a semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday, most likely against India if they beat Zimbabwe on Sunday.

England also recovered excellently with the ball to restrict Sri Lanka to 141-8 after they raced to 52-1 after five overs.

Adil Rashid expertly halted the scoring and claimed the crucial wicket of opener Pathum Nissanka for 67 from 45 balls.

Mark…