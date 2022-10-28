T20 World Cup: England-Australia match washed out by rain in Melbourne

The match was due to begin at 09:00 BST

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Melbourne Australia v England abandoned

England’s highly-anticipated Men’s T20 World Cup match against Australia in Melbourne was washed out without a ball being bowled leaving Group 1 wide open.

England will likely have to win their last two games to progress although even that may not be enough.

They are currently second in the table, level on points with leaders New Zealand and Ireland, whose game against Afghanistan was washed out earlier.

Australia also have three points but are in fourth on net run-rate.

Afghanistan are bottom with two no-results and a defeat but still have a slim hope of progressing.

England’s chances were thrown into peril by their shock loss to Ireland on Tuesday and would have been all-but out of the tournament had they lost to Ashes rivals Australia, with a crowd of 60,000 expected for one of the tournament’s showpiece games.

The hosts would also have effectively been out had they…