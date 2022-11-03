T20 World Cup: England bowler Reece Topley says boundary sponges are ‘unsafe’ and ‘purely for cash’

Reece Topley (right) has taken 22 wickets in 22 T20 internationals

Cricket’s boundary sponges are “unsafe” and there “purely for money”, says England pace bowler Reece Topley.

Topley, 28, was part of England’s 15-man squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup before being ruled out after tripping on a sponge during a catching drill.

The seamer ruptured ligaments in his left ankle and tore muscles around it, but is unlikely to require surgery.

“Is it safe? No. Why is it there? Purely for money,” Topley told the Daily Mail external-link .

“It’s not there to enhance the playing experience or broaden the game in any way.”

Topley had fought his way into the side having suffered four stress fractures of the back in five years and was set to play a key role with the new ball and at the death after impressing in the past six months, taking 14 wickets in 12 games.

“People have said it’s a freak accident and all I can do is point out the ankle-high boundary advertising right next to where a player stands…