T20 World Cup: England ‘chomping on the bit’ for opener in opposition to Afghanistan says skipper Buttler

England were beaten in the semi-final of last year’s T20 World Cup by New Zealand

Date: 22 October Time: 12:00 BST Venue: Perth Stadium, Australia Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

England are “chomping at the bit” ahead of their T20 World Cup opener on Saturday, says captain Jos Buttler.

England begin their bid for a second men’s T20 title against Afghanistan at 12:00 BST in Perth.

Buttler’s side arrive in form after series wins over Pakistan and Australia, although they have selection and injury issues to solve.

“We’ve had some really good games over the last 10 matches and played some really good cricket,” said Buttler.

“We’re in a good spot. Everyone is chomping at the bit to get going now.

“On the eve of the tournament we’re very ready.”

England’s build-up has been hit by an ankle injury to Reece Topley, who was ruled out of the tournament on…