T20 World Cup: England coach Matthew Mott says facet won’t make widespread adjustments

England will not “throw the baby out with the bathwater” in their crucial T20 World Cup match against Australia on Friday despite Wednesday’s loss to Ireland, says coach Matthew Mott.

The surprise five-run defeat means a loss to their Ashes rivals will all-but end England’s hopes of progressing.

But, despite a poor performance with bat and ball against Ireland, Mott dismissed the idea of sweeping changes.

“You can’t reinvent yourself overnight,” Mott told the BBC.

“A lot of teams that have won World Cups have lost particularly early.

“It can be a bit of sting that you need. We don’t want to lose any games but it is probably going to galvanise the group in terms of our approach.”

England’s loss has set up a highly anticipated encounter at the 94,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground,…