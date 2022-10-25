T20 World Cup: England focussed on not getting damage in opposition to Eire, says Jos Buttler

An impressive bowling performance helped England beat Afghanistan by five wickets on Saturday in Perth

Date: 26 October Time: 05:00 BST Venue: MCG

England will play their “best available team” against Ireland on Wednesday in an effort to avoid getting “hurt” at the T20 World Cup, says Jos Buttler.

After Saturday’s win over Afghanistan, England meet Ireland in their second Group 1 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 05:00 BST.

Ireland came through the initial phase by beating West Indies but lost to Sri Lanka in their Super 12 opener.

“Every game is really tough in this T20 World Cup,” captain Buttler said.

“One-off games against anyone, anything can happen and individuals can win a game on their own.

“It is going to be a really tough match.

“Anytime you take things for granted or you don’t respect the opposition is…