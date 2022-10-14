T20 World Cup: England properly positioned, however cautious of the unknown

Jos Buttler (left) will lead England into a global tournament for the first time

Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld once spoke of “known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns”.

As England concluded the serious part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup in wet Canberra, ending as impressive 2-0 series victors over hosts and defending champions Australia, they have their own knowns, unknowns and unknown unknowns.

Even without the out-of-form Jason Roy and injured Jonny Bairstow, England know they have the batting power to match any other team in the tournament.

Conversely, they will be aware death bowling has proved their undoing in the last two T20 World Cups – the final over of the final in 2016 and the end of the semi-final against New Zealand 12 months ago.

It looks like Sam Curran is being primed to bowl in those pressurised moments, with promising results.

England will also be under no illusions about the task of navigating their way through the draw, of which…