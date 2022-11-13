T20 World Cup: England safe legacy as an iconic staff in nation’s sporting historical past

English sport usually specialises in blind hope and crushing disappointment.

Even when the glorious highs have come, they are followed by deep lows.

England won the football World Cup in 1966 but went out in the quarter-finals of the next, and failed to qualify for the subsequent two.

After winning the Rugby World Cup in 2003, England went eight years without winning the Six Nations.

Even on Saturday, England’s Red Roses went into their World Cup final on a 30-game winning streak but were undone by New Zealand.

With a five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, however, England’s white-ball cricketers have secured their legacy as one of English sport’s greatest sides.

Good teams win once. Great teams back it up with another trophy.

The 2019 50-over World Cup will always stand alone as the bigger moment for England – it was at home, won in the most unlikely fashion and was the culmination of four years of transformation.

But drill into the details and…