T20 World Cup: England shocked by Eire as rain ends in five-run defeat

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 1, Melbourne Ireland 157 (20 overs): Balbirnie 62 (47); Livingstone 3-17, Wood 3-34 England 105-5 (14.3 overs): Malan 35 (37) Ireland won by five runs (DLS method) Scorecard . Tables

England suffered a major upset in the Men’s T20 World Cup as an inspired Ireland and rain seriously dented their title hopes in Melbourne.

After a surprisingly meek performance in pursuit of 158, England, one of the tournament favourites, were 105-5 in the 15th over when rain arrived.

With England five runs behind the required rate, Ireland secured a five-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when the match was called off soon after.

The result does not end England’s hopes of progressing from Group 1 but it leaves them likely needing to beat Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in their remaining games to go through.

After slipping to 86-5, the rain arrived just as Moeen Ali had begun to wrestle some momentum back for England by striking three boundaries in five balls.

But it…