T20 World Cup: England should recapture Eoin Morgan’s attacking fashion, says Moeen Ali

Moeen was the only batter to find his timing against Ireland

England need to recapture the aggressive batting approach styled by Eoin Morgan to win the Men’s T20 World Cup, says all-rounder Moeen Ali.

The top order has been unusually subdued, only hitting 15 boundaries across the two completed matches.

“We’ve got to be brave and play the way we want to play,” said Moeen.

“If we’re going to win this competition we have to play like that.

“We bat all the way down so we might as well entertain everybody, entertain ourselves and enjoy getting those 70s or 80s off 30 balls because that’s what really takes the game away.

“Getting 160-170 on good wickets against good sides makes it too easy for them.”

Former skipper Morgan, who retired in the summer before Jos Buttler took over as captain, revolutionised England’s white-ball cricket by encouraging an attacking approach from batters, culminating in winning the 2019 50-over World Cup.

Three years on, defeat to Ireland came when, chasing 158,…