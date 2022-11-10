T20 World Cup: England spoil India-Pakistan celebration with one in all their best wins

Nights do not get much better than this in cricket.

Faced with a T20 World Cup semi-final against the might of India, England did not just win – they produced one of their greatest performances, sweeping aside their opponents in a glorious frenzy that left their supporters in a heady state of delirium.

England’s last World Cup match in Adelaide was their nadir.

Back in 2015, defeat by Bangladesh ended a pitiful 50-over World Cup campaign for a cricketing nation still visiting Blockbuster in the age of streaming.

Victory at Lord’s in 2019 will always stand alone among the highs that have come since but this 10-wicket victory against India holds up against anything else in the history of England’s white-ball side.

Beforehand, the task towering over England was daunting.

When Mark Wood and Dawid Malan went down injured in the lead up, England had five first-choice players on the injury list.

Their opponents, meanwhile, were a team of icons who transcend the sport, certainly in their home…