T20 World Cup: England will progress with any win over Sri Lanka

Date: 5 November Time: 08:00 GMT Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

England go into Saturday’s match against Sri Lanka knowing a victory of any size will take them into the semi-finals of the Men’s T20 World Cup.

If they lose, Australia will progress with New Zealand to the last four.

With no new injuries, captain Jos Buttler looks set to name an unchanged England XI for the fourth match in row.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone left the field during Tuesday’s win over New Zealand, leading to concerns of an ankle issue, but he is understood to have recovered well.

The impressive win over the Black Caps has resurrected a campaign that was struggling when a stuttering victory over Afghanistan was followed by a shock loss to Ireland in England’s first two games.

Since flying from Brisbane on Wednesday, England’s players enjoyed a day…