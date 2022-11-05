T20 World Cup: England’s Ben Stokes delivers once more in opposition to Sri Lanka

Long after the crowd had gone, the Sydney Cricket Ground now deserted, Ben Stokes bounded across the outfield to join his England team-mates on the trip back to their hotel.

He walked like a man released, the pressure swept away.

Stokes has struggled in this T20 World Cup – a tournament with which he has a difficult past – and many have suggested he is not worth his place in the team.

But, when England needed it most, their man for the big occasion delivered once again, steering them calmly into the semi-finals thanks to a nervy victory over Sri Lanka.

The game had all the hallmarks of one of those dark England days.

The bowlers began badly and were flogged into the stands.

There was a collapse, with batters holing out when common sense seemed to suggest a more measured approach.

And this at a ground, possibly more than any other in the world, that has witnessed so many of England’s lowest moments.

Ashes series routinely reach a calamitous finale here, while careers have ended in front of…