T20 World Cup: England’s Mark Wooden struggling to be match for remaining in opposition to Pakistan

Wood required two elbow operations during the summer

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 13 November Time: 08:00 GMT

England bowler Mark Wood is struggling to be fit for Sunday’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in Melbourne.

Wood, 32, missed Thursday’s semi-final win over India with a right hip injury.

He has been the fastest bowler in the tournament and took nine wickets in four matches in the group stage as a crucial part of England’s attack.

“I tried my best to make the last game but I couldn’t bowl at the intensity and speeds required to play for England,” Wood said.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Pace for Radio podcast, he added: “I couldn’t get my hip going. Hopefully if required I can try and get it right for this game – I don’t know if I’ll be able to.

“The team…