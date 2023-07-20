T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier: Ollie Hairs leads Scotland to large win over Germany

Ollie Hairs hit his 73 from 36 balls at the Goldenacre ground

Scotland: 234-5 (20 overs) Hairs 73, Berrington 60, Leask 38*; Naqash 2-44 Germany 65-7 (11 overs) Van Heerden 17; Main 2-8, Sharif 2-9, Watt 2-12 Scotland win by 72 runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method Scoreboard (outside source)

Ollie Hairs hit a career-best 73 as Scotland got off to a winning start at the men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, crushing Germany in a rain-hit game in Edinburgh.

Following a U-turn on his international retirement, 32-year-old opener Hairs pummelled eight fours and five sixes.

Captain Richie Berrington reached 60 and Michael Leask was 38 not out from just 14 balls in a 234-5 total.

Germany got to 65-7, chasing a revised 138 from 11 overs.

With ominous grey skies over Goldenacre, Scotland had to rush through five overs of bowling in order for the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method to apply and the teams went off amid heavy rain with Germany on 33-1 from 5.3 overs.

Faced with a target of 19 runs an over after…