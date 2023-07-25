T20 World Cup Europe qualifier: Scotland thrash Austria because of George Munsey’s 132

Berrington was almost as fluent as Munsey and his 40 off 19 balls helped Scotland set a daunting target

Scotland: 232-2 (20 overs) Munsey 132, Berrington 40* Austria: 66 all out (16.3 overs) Leask 3-11; Greaves 2-2 Scotland win by 166 runs Scorecard

George Munsey made a blistering 132 as Scotland thrashed Austria by 166 runs in Edinburgh to move a step closer to qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Munsey hit 15 fours and four sixes in a 61-ball exhibition that is the highest T20 international score by a Scotsman.

Michael Leask took three wickets as Austria limped to 66 all out.

Scotland’s fourth consecutive win takes them top of the seven-team standings, ahead of Ireland on net run rate, with the top two qualifying for the finals.

Germany, the only side who can realistically catch Scotland, face Jersey later on Tuesday then play Ireland on Thursday at the same time as the Scots take on Denmark in their penultimate match.

Scotland’s last game is against the Ireland, who are ranked two places…