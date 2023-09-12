T20 World Cup European Qualifier: Scotland impress with 155-run win over France

Ailsa Lister was player of the match with an unbeaten 68

Scotland 204-4 (20 overs): Lister 68, K Bryce 53; Patel 2-40 France 49 all out (14.2 overs): Seddon 16; Chatterji 3-7 Scotland win by 155 runs Scorecard

Scotland bowled France all out for 49 to complete the formalities of their T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier with a dominant 155-run win.

The Scots had already booked their place in next year’s inter-continental final qualifier on Monday by avenging their earlier group-stage defeat by the Netherlands in Spain.

Ailsa Lister’s unbeaten 68 took the Scots to 204-4 following on from captain Kathryn Bryce’s 53 and fellow opener Darcey Carter’s 36, before the French were quickly bowled out.

Priyanaz Chatterji did the early damage with the ball, taking three wickets for the loss of only seven runs, with Carter taking three for 14.

Lister, whose innings of 36 balls included three sixes and five fours, was named player of the match.

Victory means Scotland, with five wins from their six games, are…