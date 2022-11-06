T20 World Cup: India arrange England semi-final with 71-run win over Zimbabwe

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Melbourne India 186-5 (20 overs): Suryakumar 61* (25), Rahul 51 (35); Williams 2-9 Zimbabwe 115 (17.2 overs): Burl 35 (22), Raza 34 (24); Ashwin 3-22 India won by 71 runs Scorecard ; Tables

England will face India in the semi-finals of the Men’s T20 World Cup on Thursday as Rohit Sharma’s side secured top spot in Group Two with a bruising 71-run win over Zimbabwe.

They posted 186-5 with Suryakumar Yadav smashing a masterful 61 not out off 25 balls, to add to KL Rahul’s 51.

Zimbabwe were unable to get going after losing Weseley Madhevere first ball and were bowled out for 115 in Melbourne.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals schedule

Wednesday, 9 November (Sydney, 08:00 GMT): New Zealand v Pakistan

Thursday, 10 November (Adelaide, 08:00 GMT): India v England

India were going well, but they slipped from 87-1 to 101-4 and were in danger of posting a below-par score.

Rahul helped lay the platform,…