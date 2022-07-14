T20 World Cup International Qualifier: Jersey beat Singapore for first win

Jersey are competing in their third T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, having reached the same stage in 2015 and 2019

ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B, Bulawayo Athletic Club Jersey 154-7 (20 overs): Greenwood 44, Jenner 35; Mahboob 2-27 Singapore 141-7 (20 overs): Singh 59; Blampied 3-20, Carlyon 2-5 Jersey win by 13 runs Match scorecard

Jersey got their first win in the group stage of ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B as they beat Singapore by 13 runs in Zimbabwe.

Nick Greenwood hit 44 while Jonty Jenner scored 35 as Jersey made 154-7 after winning the toss in Bulawayo.

In reply their opponents – who had lost their opening two games heavily – hit 141-7 as Dominic Blampied took match-best figures of 3-20.

Jersey will face Uganda on Thursday in the play-offs for fifth place.

The island’s hopes of making the 2022 T20 World Cup were already over after defeats to the United States and Zimbabwe in their opening two games.

Having won the toss Jersey began well, with opener Greenwood hitting 44…