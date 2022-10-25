T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis leads Australia to victory towards Sri Lanka

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 1, Perth Sri Lanka 157-6 (20 overs): Nissanka 40 (45), Asalanka 38* (25) Australia 158-3 (16.3 overs): Stoinis 59* (18) Australia won by seven wickets Scorecard . Tables

Marcus Stoinis hit the second-fastest half-century in the Men’s T20 World Cup as Australia bounced back from their opening defeat with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Stoinis smashed 59 from 18 balls as Australia reached their target with 21 balls to spare in Perth.

Charith Asalanka earlier hit 40 from 45 balls as Sri Lanka scraped to 157-6.

The win eases the pressure on holders Australia, who went into the game bottom of Group One in the Super 12s.

It moves them up to fourth before their crucial meeting with England in Melbourne on Friday (09:00 BST).

Sri Lanka face Afghanistan at the same venue earlier on the same day (05:00).

Stoinis powers Australia home

Australia went into this match under pressure after their 89-run defeat by New Zealand left them with little room for error, even at this…