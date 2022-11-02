T20 World Cup: Matthew Wade on Covid-19, captaincy and Australia’s begin

Dates: 16 October-13 November Venue: Australia Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

Two weeks ago when I was thinking about the Men’s T20 World Cup, I certainly did not think it would be anything like this.

Last week my positive Covid test meant that, while more than 60,000 people were expected to come to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for our game against England, I had to sit in a changing room on my own.

I was allowed to talk to team-mate Adam Zampa – he had tested positive earlier in the week – but otherwise I had to keep my distance from the rest of the squad.

I could hear them from my changing room – one of the physio rooms that they emptied all of their kit out of – but I was not allowed to mix with the others.

The game was washed out so it did not matter, but I was always going to play, as long as I felt at least 50-50.

I had a mild headache and felt…