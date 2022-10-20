T20 World Cup: Matthew Wade on Mark Wooden incident & upcoming match

Dates: 16 October-13 November Venue: Australia Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

Playing in a World Cup in Australia is something I have dreamt of doing since I was a child. First, though, I should probably talk about that incident between myself and England bowler Mark Wood during our match in Perth earlier this month.

My Australia team-mates have given me a fair bit of stick since.

I copped it for a week and they kindly gave me a new nickname: ‘Dusty Martin’, who is an Australian Rules Football (AFL) player famous for what we call a ‘Don’t Argue’, where you put your palm in an opponent’s chest and push them away.

I played a lot of footy as a kid, I grew up wanting to play in the AFL, but I can say that incident was not me trying to use those skills.

I want to make it clear it was not a conscious effort for me to push Woody and stop him from taking…