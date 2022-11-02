T20 World Cup: Max O’Dowd hits half-century as Netherlands beat Zimbabwe

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2, Adelaide Zimbabwe 117 (19.2 overs): Raza 40 (24); Van Meekeren 3-29 Netherlands 120-5 (18 overs): O’Dowd 52 (46); Ngarava 2-18, Muzarabani 2-23 Netherlands won by five wickets Scorecard. . Tables

Zimbabwe are all but out of the Men’s T20 World Cup after a five-wicket defeat by the Netherlands in Adelaide.

Max O’Dowd hit a composed 52 from 46 balls as the Dutch chased down their target of 118 with 12 balls to spare.

Paul van Meekeren had earlier taken 3-29 to help dismiss Zimbabwe for 117, despite Sikandar Raza’s 24-ball 40.

Zimbabwe need an extraordinary set of results to reach the semi-finals, including a heavy win over India in their final Group 2 game.

They would also need other games to either be tied or washed out.

The Netherlands, who had already been eliminated, pick up their first victory of the Super 12s stage, though it is not enough to lift them off the bottom of the group.

Netherlands coast to first win