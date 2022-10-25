T20 World Cup: Mike Hussey says he would proceed as England coach within the Ashes

Hussey (right) played 79 Tests for Australia between 2005 and 2013

He’s the Australian great who has switched sides.

Mike Hussey – the baggy green lover, the gum chewer, the sun cream wearer, the run-scorer – is now trying to help England win the Men’s T20 World Cup.

And he’s admitted he would even consider crossing the divide for the biggest series of all – the Ashes.

“I wouldn’t have any issues whatsoever,” said Hussey, the man nicknamed ‘Mr Cricket’.

“Brendon’s [England Test coach Brendon McCullum] done a fantastic job with that Test team in the short time he’s been there.

“You can sort of see his philosophy coming through. I’m more of a conservative type of player than Brendon so maybe it would balance out quite nicely.”

Hussey may not have been part of the Ashes-dominating…